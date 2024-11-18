Tragedy Strikes in Uttar Pradesh: Sword Attack Leaves Woman Dead

An alleged murder has rocked the village of Maroli in Banda district, Uttar Pradesh, where a man reportedly killed his wife by slitting her throat with a sword. The incident was reported by police authorities on Monday.

The brutal attack occurred on Sunday evening when Deepu Singh, 33, allegedly struck his wife Priyanka, 30, while they were alone in their home. According to Station House Officer (SHO) Sandeep Kumar, the suspect, who is reportedly addicted to alcohol, had a dispute with his wife leading to the fatal confrontation.

Following the murder, the husband absconded from the scene. It was Priyanka's mother-in-law who discovered the body upon her return, subsequently notifying the authorities. The police have registered a murder case and dispatched the body for postmortem examination while actively searching for the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)