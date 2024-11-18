Left Menu

Karnataka's Legal Move Against Maharashtra: A Political Clash Over 'Guarantee' Schemes

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is considering legal action against Maharashtra's government over alleged false advertisements targeting his administration's 'guarantee' schemes. He accuses the BJP-led Maharashtra government of spreading misinformation to gain votes, questioning their integrity and highlighting Karnataka's substantial budget for these schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-11-2024 13:28 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 13:26 IST
Siddaramaiah Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced potential legal action against the Maharashtra government over allegedly misleading advertisements concerning Karnataka's 'guarantee' schemes.

He claims these ads, issued by the BJP in Maharashtra, aim to sway voters through falsehoods and undermine Karnataka's governance.

Siddaramaiah highlighted the funds allocated for these schemes and challenged the opposition's rhetoric, urging central ministers to support local financial needs effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

