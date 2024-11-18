Karnataka's Legal Move Against Maharashtra: A Political Clash Over 'Guarantee' Schemes
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is considering legal action against Maharashtra's government over alleged false advertisements targeting his administration's 'guarantee' schemes. He accuses the BJP-led Maharashtra government of spreading misinformation to gain votes, questioning their integrity and highlighting Karnataka's substantial budget for these schemes.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced potential legal action against the Maharashtra government over allegedly misleading advertisements concerning Karnataka's 'guarantee' schemes.
He claims these ads, issued by the BJP in Maharashtra, aim to sway voters through falsehoods and undermine Karnataka's governance.
Siddaramaiah highlighted the funds allocated for these schemes and challenged the opposition's rhetoric, urging central ministers to support local financial needs effectively.
