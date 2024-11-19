Diplomatic Flight Path: Rebuilding Trust Between China and India
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to discuss resuming direct flights and fostering trust. This meeting follows an agreement to de-escalate tensions on their contested border. Wang emphasized boosting journalist exchanges and simplifying visa processes.
- Country:
- China
In a move aimed at bolstering bilateral ties, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi engaged in discussions with India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Rio de Janeiro. Wang advocated for the resumption of direct flights between the two nations.
During the meeting, Wang stressed the importance of cultivating 'more mutual trust and less suspicion' between the long-standing regional competitors. The dialogue comes on the heels of a recent agreement to resolve military tensions along their disputed Himalayan frontier.
The Chinese minister further called on India to enhance cooperation by facilitating journalist exchanges and easing visa issuance processes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
G20 Health Ministers Rally Behind WHO’s Investment Round in Rio de Janeiro
India's Antitrust Turbulence: CCI's Second Report Recall Ignites Concerns
The Battle for Trust: Navigating Election Day 2024
Restoring Trust: Eradicating Unethical Practices in Healthcare Sector
Trust Transformed: OBR's Demand for Transparency in UK's Budget Process