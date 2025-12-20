From Trust to Crime: The West Delhi Heist Unfolds

A domestic worker has been arrested for allegedly making off with Rs 40 lakh in cash from a residence in West Delhi's Punjabi Bagh, according to police reports.

The suspect, recently hired to care for his employer's father, had only been on the job for about 15 days before the incident occurred. The theft complaint was filed on November 29, with authorities registering an FIR a day later.

Police analyzed CCTV footage, initially finding the worker leaving the house empty-handed. Further investigation identified him with associates Jatin and Shivam, with the latter seen carrying a suspicious bag. The suspects initially eluded capture, but technical surveillance indicated they had traveled outside Delhi. Two suspects eventually surrendered in court, and the third, Shivam, was apprehended in Himachal Pradesh, where police recovered Rs 36.05 lakh and luxury items bought with the stolen money. The case remains under investigation.