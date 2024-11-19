Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Elementary School Gate Incident in Hunan, China

A small SUV injured numerous children and adults at Yong'an Elementary School in Changde, China. The incident's cause is unclear, but anger mounts over recurring violence. The driver was subdued, and some injuries were severe. Chinese internet shows public frustration and calls for strict measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 19-11-2024 08:52 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 08:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

An alarming incident unfolded at Yong'an Elementary School in Changde, Hunan province, when a small SUV injured multiple children and adults on Tuesday morning. As students arrived for their 8 am classes, the vehicle struck, with details of whether it was an accident or deliberate attack still emerging.

The Xinhua News Agency reported a swift response from parents and security guards who subdued the driver. Footage displayed the harrowing scene, with injured individuals lying on the road and panicked students rushing into the school. A total number of casualties remains unconfirmed, but several have been hospitalized.

The event sparked outrage on Chinese social media, with calls for strong measures to prevent such violence. The nation has witnessed numerous attacks involving knives and vehicles, despite having low general violence rates. The government's tight internet censorship leaves many citizens seeking uncensored information through secondary means.

(With inputs from agencies.)

