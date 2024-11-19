Left Menu

Dreaded Naxal Leader Vikram Gowda Killed in ANF Encounter

In a significant operation, the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) shot dead notorious Naxal leader Vikram Gowda during a combing operation near Eedu village in Karkala taluk. Gowda, a key figure in Naxalite activities for over 20 years in southern India, had eluded capture multiple times before.

Updated: 19-11-2024 12:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive encounter, the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) successfully neutralized Vikram Gowda, a prominent Naxal leader, near Eedu village in Karkala taluk. According to official sources, the ANF was on his trail for two decades, as confirmed by Home Minister G Parameshwara.

During a routine combing operation, ANF personnel spotted Gowda and his associates, who immediately initiated gunfire. The ANF swiftly retaliated, resulting in Gowda's death, while his accomplices managed to flee the scene. Gowda, known for his elusive maneuvers and leadership in Naxal operations across southern India, had evaded capture several times earlier.

Home Minister Parameshwara emphasized the ongoing efforts to bring Naxal affiliates back into the fold of normal society, noting some had previously surrendered. He remarked on the necessity of the encounter, given Gowda's aggressions towards law enforcement officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

