Historic Ceasefire Talks: A Diplomatic Détente
A U.S.-brokered ceasefire proposal aims to quell tensions between Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel. U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein's visit to Beirut marks significant progress in peace efforts as both Lebanon and Hezbollah show support for diplomatic resolutions, although negotiations continue amidst ongoing conflict.
- Country:
- Lebanon
The arrival of U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein in Beirut signals a potential breakthrough in the ongoing conflict between Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel. Discussions focus on a ceasefire proposal drafted by Washington, which has been tentatively accepted by the Hezbollah group, as reported by Lebanon's state news agency.
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri's aide, Ali Hassan Khalil, confirmed that the Lebanese government and Hezbollah have largely agreed to the proposal though further negotiations are necessary. Despite these diplomatic advances, tensions remain high as both parties continue their military engagements.
Khalil criticized Israel's intensified military actions, describing them as negotiating tactics. Nevertheless, Lebanon has maintained its stance within the framework of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, aiming for a peaceful resolution in the byways of diplomacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IFRC Urges Global Aid Amid Rising Needs in Lebanon-Israel Conflict
Tragic Toll in Lebanon: Civil Defence Responds to Israeli Airstrikes
Hezbollah Commander's Death in Airstrike Marks Escalation in Israel-Lebanon Tensions
Lebanon Files UN Complaint Over Exploding Pagers Devastation
Battlefield Realities: Hezbollah's Stance on Lebanon-Israel Conflict