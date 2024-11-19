Left Menu

Historic Ceasefire Talks: A Diplomatic Détente

A U.S.-brokered ceasefire proposal aims to quell tensions between Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel. U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein's visit to Beirut marks significant progress in peace efforts as both Lebanon and Hezbollah show support for diplomatic resolutions, although negotiations continue amidst ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 19-11-2024 13:01 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 12:54 IST
Historic Ceasefire Talks: A Diplomatic Détente
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

The arrival of U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein in Beirut signals a potential breakthrough in the ongoing conflict between Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel. Discussions focus on a ceasefire proposal drafted by Washington, which has been tentatively accepted by the Hezbollah group, as reported by Lebanon's state news agency.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri's aide, Ali Hassan Khalil, confirmed that the Lebanese government and Hezbollah have largely agreed to the proposal though further negotiations are necessary. Despite these diplomatic advances, tensions remain high as both parties continue their military engagements.

Khalil criticized Israel's intensified military actions, describing them as negotiating tactics. Nevertheless, Lebanon has maintained its stance within the framework of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, aiming for a peaceful resolution in the byways of diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024