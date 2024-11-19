Historic Ceasefire Talks: A Diplomatic Détente

The arrival of U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein in Beirut signals a potential breakthrough in the ongoing conflict between Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel. Discussions focus on a ceasefire proposal drafted by Washington, which has been tentatively accepted by the Hezbollah group, as reported by Lebanon's state news agency.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri's aide, Ali Hassan Khalil, confirmed that the Lebanese government and Hezbollah have largely agreed to the proposal though further negotiations are necessary. Despite these diplomatic advances, tensions remain high as both parties continue their military engagements.

Khalil criticized Israel's intensified military actions, describing them as negotiating tactics. Nevertheless, Lebanon has maintained its stance within the framework of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, aiming for a peaceful resolution in the byways of diplomacy.

