Left Menu

Iraq Extends Lifeline: Six-Month Fuel Deal with Lebanon

Iraq has renewed its agreement to supply Lebanon with fuel for an additional six months. This arrangement, originally established in July 2021, aims to combat Lebanon's power shortage and involves exchanging fuel for services. The deal helps Lebanon cope with its ongoing financial crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 19:08 IST
Iraq Extends Lifeline: Six-Month Fuel Deal with Lebanon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to assist Lebanon during its ongoing power crisis, Iraq has confirmed a six-month extension of its fuel supply agreement with the country. This development was announced by the office of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in a statement released on Saturday.

The fuel deal, which was initially brokered in July 2021, enables Iraq to supply Lebanon with heavy fuel oil. In return, Lebanon offers services to Iraqi citizens, such as healthcare. Once in receipt of the heavy fuel oil, Lebanon exchanges it for gas oil, a resource essential for operating its power stations.

Despite operating below full capacity for years, Lebanon's electricity infrastructure has further declined amid a severe financial crisis. This agreement represents a crucial measure to maintain Lebanon's energy needs during these challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025