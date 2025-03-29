Iraq Extends Lifeline: Six-Month Fuel Deal with Lebanon

In a bid to assist Lebanon during its ongoing power crisis, Iraq has confirmed a six-month extension of its fuel supply agreement with the country. This development was announced by the office of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in a statement released on Saturday.

The fuel deal, which was initially brokered in July 2021, enables Iraq to supply Lebanon with heavy fuel oil. In return, Lebanon offers services to Iraqi citizens, such as healthcare. Once in receipt of the heavy fuel oil, Lebanon exchanges it for gas oil, a resource essential for operating its power stations.

Despite operating below full capacity for years, Lebanon's electricity infrastructure has further declined amid a severe financial crisis. This agreement represents a crucial measure to maintain Lebanon's energy needs during these challenging times.

