A Decade of Safer India: Violence Drops by 70%
Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted a 70% reduction in violence in Jammu and Kashmir, the North-East, and Naxal-affected areas in the past decade. He announced the implementation of new criminal laws aimed at making the Indian justice system more scientific and efficient, reducing trial durations significantly.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced a significant achievement by the BJP-led government on Tuesday, citing a 70% reduction in violence over the past decade in regions like Jammu and Kashmir, the North-East, and Naxalite-affected areas.
Speaking at the 50th All India Police Science Conference, Shah emphasized that the upcoming decade promises the transformation of India's criminal justice system into one of the world's most scientific and prompt. This vision is supported by newly implemented criminal laws.
The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam have replaced outdated legal frameworks, aiming to deliver justice within three years of an FIR's registration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Priorities: Shiv Sena Accuses Centre of Neglecting Jammu and Kashmir
Abdul Rahim Rather: The Voice of Jammu and Kashmir's Legislative Assembly
Hopeful Return: Jammu and Kashmir's Path to Statehood
UKPNP Condemns New Public Gathering Restrictions in Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir
Series of Encounters and Attacks Unsettles Jammu and Kashmir