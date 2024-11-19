Left Menu

Wave of Violence: Unchecked Aggression Plagues Southern China

A driver in an SUV injured multiple people outside a primary school in Changde, China, reigniting concerns about a rise in violent attacks. This incident follows recent fatal attacks in Zhuhai and Wuxi. Authorities discuss stricter punishments as societal pressures and mental health concerns surge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 14:11 IST
In a troubling incident, an SUV driver struck students and pedestrians outside a primary school in Changde, southern China, on Tuesday, adding to mounting concerns over a series of violent events in the region.

State media reported that the vehicle hit people as they arrived for school, resulting in numerous injuries, though none life-threatening. A 39-year-old male has been arrested, yet details behind the event remain scant as investigations continue.

This occurrence comes on the heels of a recent deadly vehicle attack in Zhuhai and a knife attack in Wuxi. Authorities face pressure to address rising societal issues and the mental health resources necessary to prevent further violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

