UN Raises Alarm Over Hong Kong Security Law

The United Nations human rights office expressed concern on Tuesday regarding the application of Hong Kong’s security law, which has led to the imprisonment of 45 pro-democracy activists. However, the office stated it would continue its ongoing dialogue with China.

Jeremy Laurence, a spokesperson for the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), highlighted the agency's grave concerns about the use of these security laws during a Geneva press briefing. Despite the contentious use of these laws, Laurence assured that their engagement with Chinese authorities would remain unchanged.

Responding to a reporter's inquiry, Laurence emphasized that the dialogue with Chinese authorities, which has been ongoing, will not be affected by the current situation and shall continue as it has in the past.

