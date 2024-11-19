Tragic Tale: Online Friendship Ends in Shocking Murder

A disturbing case has emerged involving a 22-year-old man, identified as Chintu alias Vignesh, who reportedly murdered a 17-year-old minor he had met online and 'married'. The police revealed the grisly details on Tuesday.

Vignesh allegedly befriended the teenager online and initiated a relationship that led to a 'marriage' on November 8. On their 'wedding day', Vignesh brutally killed her by smashing her head against a wall and strangling her. He then enlisted the help of his wife and a friend to dispose of the body in a garbage dump, concealing it with waste paper.

The crime unfolded when the girl's mother filed a missing person report. Upon investigation, police apprehended Vignesh, who confessed to the murder. He, along with his accomplices, now faces charges including murder and tampering with evidence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)