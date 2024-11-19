Diplomatic Breakthrough: A Real Opportunity for Israel-Hezbollah Peace

In a promising development in the Middle East, a senior U.S. official indicated on Tuesday that talks to end the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah are making headway. The official stated that gaps are narrowing, showing a potential breakthrough in achieving a ceasefire agreement.

Amos Hochstein made these comments after meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Beirut. His visit follows the Lebanese government's and Hezbollah's tentative agreement to a U.S. ceasefire proposal, albeit with stipulations.

Lebanon's Hezbollah leader, Naim Qassem, is expected to address the situation, as the world watches for decisive actions that could bring an end to the hostilities that intensified with an Israeli offensive in late September.

