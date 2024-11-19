Left Menu

Legal Battle: Indian News Agency ANI Takes OpenAI to Court

ANI has sued OpenAI in New Delhi over alleged unauthorized use of its published content for training ChatGPT. ANI asserts that its content remains stored in ChatGPT's memory despite usage stoppage. OpenAI argues usage follows fair use principles. Court proceedings continue, with a hearing set for Jan. 28.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 17:09 IST
Legal Battle: Indian News Agency ANI Takes OpenAI to Court
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@OpenAI)

In a significant legal development, Indian news agency ANI has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI in a New Delhi court. ANI accuses the ChatGPT creator of using its published content for AI training without permission, though OpenAI contends this practice has ceased.

The first hearing saw the New Delhi High Court issue a notice demanding OpenAI respond to ANI's claims. ANI has further alleged ChatGPT wrongfully attributes fabricated news to its publication, with OpenAI stating the agency’s website has been internally blocked since September.

This lawsuit adds to global litigation faced by OpenAI, defending against copyright claims. ANI insists OpenAI never obtained permission for content use. OpenAI highlights partnerships with news entities like the Financial Times, emphasizing adherence to fair use. The case continues in January.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024