Legal Battle: Indian News Agency ANI Takes OpenAI to Court
ANI has sued OpenAI in New Delhi over alleged unauthorized use of its published content for training ChatGPT. ANI asserts that its content remains stored in ChatGPT's memory despite usage stoppage. OpenAI argues usage follows fair use principles. Court proceedings continue, with a hearing set for Jan. 28.
In a significant legal development, Indian news agency ANI has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI in a New Delhi court. ANI accuses the ChatGPT creator of using its published content for AI training without permission, though OpenAI contends this practice has ceased.
The first hearing saw the New Delhi High Court issue a notice demanding OpenAI respond to ANI's claims. ANI has further alleged ChatGPT wrongfully attributes fabricated news to its publication, with OpenAI stating the agency’s website has been internally blocked since September.
This lawsuit adds to global litigation faced by OpenAI, defending against copyright claims. ANI insists OpenAI never obtained permission for content use. OpenAI highlights partnerships with news entities like the Financial Times, emphasizing adherence to fair use. The case continues in January.
