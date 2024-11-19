Battling the Blazes: Punjab's Stubble Burning Dilemma

Swaran Singh, a farmer from Punjab, India, is among the few choosing to collect crop waste rather than burn it. Faced with crop deadlines, Singh considers setting the waste on fire — a common but illegal practice impacting northern India's air quality.

Punjab's farmers like Singh are often left with limited options between harvests. Despite government efforts, high costs and low success rates of alternatives hinder change. Air quality continues to suffer as a result.

Penalties have been imposed, but many farmers persist in burning stubble. While authorities claim improvements, farmers argue that they too suffer from the resultant pollution, expressing frustration at the lack of effective support.

