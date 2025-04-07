Kerala's Health Crisis: Hidden Patients and ASHA Protests Ignite Controversy

In a recent controversy, Kerala Health Minister Veena George has condemned the hiding of women requiring medical attention, labeling it a grave 'criminal act.' The statement follows a distressing incident where a woman in Kerala endured a three-hour ordeal at home, delivering a 4.1 kg baby without any medical assistance, despite nearby healthcare facilities.

The Health Minister reported that certain families were deliberately keeping women in need of medical attention hidden, a practice she deems intolerable. Authorities are treating this neglect seriously, and legal actions are being initiated. George highlighted Kerala's advanced maternal and infant healthcare systems, vowing to address this issue with urgency.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the Kerala government's treatment of ASHA workers, who are protesting for better wages. Vadra emphasized the essential role of these workers in India's healthcare, stressing that they deserve dignity and fair compensation, echoing calls for reform in the state's healthcare policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)