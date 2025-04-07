Left Menu

Kerala's Health Crisis: Hidden Patients and ASHA Protests Ignite Controversy

Kerala's Health Minister condemns the intentional concealment of women in medical need as a criminal act. Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticizes the state government over the low wages for ASHA workers. The issue highlights the challenges within Kerala's healthcare system amid widespread protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 23:08 IST
Kerala's Health Crisis: Hidden Patients and ASHA Protests Ignite Controversy
Kerala Health Minister Veena George (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent controversy, Kerala Health Minister Veena George has condemned the hiding of women requiring medical attention, labeling it a grave 'criminal act.' The statement follows a distressing incident where a woman in Kerala endured a three-hour ordeal at home, delivering a 4.1 kg baby without any medical assistance, despite nearby healthcare facilities.

The Health Minister reported that certain families were deliberately keeping women in need of medical attention hidden, a practice she deems intolerable. Authorities are treating this neglect seriously, and legal actions are being initiated. George highlighted Kerala's advanced maternal and infant healthcare systems, vowing to address this issue with urgency.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the Kerala government's treatment of ASHA workers, who are protesting for better wages. Vadra emphasized the essential role of these workers in India's healthcare, stressing that they deserve dignity and fair compensation, echoing calls for reform in the state's healthcare policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025