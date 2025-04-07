India's Silent Health Crisis: Vitamin D Deficiency Revealed in Nationwide Report

A staggering 84% of individuals screened in Karnataka showed low Vitamin D levels, according to the fifth edition of the Health of the Nation 2025 report, released on Monday by Apollo Hospitals. This deficiency poses challenges to immunity, metabolism, and bone health.

The all-India report, compiled from health screenings of over 25 lakh citizens, emphasizes preventive healthcare. Notably, in Karnataka, three lakh patients were screened, evidencing the nationwide health predicament. Doctors urge citizens to embrace preventive measures, citing the substantial rise in health checks from 10 lakh in 2019 to 25 lakh in 2024 under Apollo's programs.

The report underscores the issue of undiagnosed hypertension and diabetes amid asymptomatic individuals, criticizing the efficacy of symptom-led healthcare. It advocates for integrating preventive care into education, corporate, and family spheres to foster healthier future generations. Additionally, it highlights pressing health challenges like fatty liver disease, emphasizing the need for new diagnostic strategies.

