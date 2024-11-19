Unveiling the Masterminds Behind Uttar Pradesh Exam Paper Leak Scandal

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) announced on Tuesday that it has detained two individuals deemed as masterminds in a money laundering case related to the leakage of question papers for the Uttar Pradesh police constables recruitment and several other exams managed by the state public service commission this year.

Ravi Attri and Subhash Prakash were placed in custody following an order from the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Lucknow. They had previously been arrested by the state police in connection with these paper leak incidents.

The ED's statement reveals that these masterminds and their network leaked exam papers, profited from distributing them to hopeful candidates, and orchestrated gatherings at resorts in Haryana and Madhya Pradesh. The financial activities of the accused signal significant unauthorized earnings linked to these leaks.

(With inputs from agencies.)