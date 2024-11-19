Germany has reaffirmed its decision not to supply long-range missiles to Ukraine, drawing commendation from Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who described the move as "a responsible position." This confirmation on Monday underscores Germany's cautious stance amidst international pressure.

The announcement comes even as the United States has given its approval for the use of American-made weapons for striking deep within Russian territories. Despite this U.S. stance, Germany holds steadfast, emphasizing its dedication to a thoughtful and balanced approach.

This decision highlights Germany's pragmatic diplomacy, choosing to maintain equilibrium in a volatile geopolitical landscape. The implications of maintaining this position continue to ripple across Europe and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)