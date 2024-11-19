Left Menu

Germany Stands Firm: No Long-Range Missiles for Ukraine

Germany has decided not to provide long-range missiles to Ukraine, a move Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov praised as responsible. Despite U.S. approval for such weapons targeting Russia, Germany confirmed its stance, emphasizing a thoughtful approach amid escalating tensions.

Updated: 19-11-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 19:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Germany has reaffirmed its decision not to supply long-range missiles to Ukraine, drawing commendation from Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who described the move as "a responsible position." This confirmation on Monday underscores Germany's cautious stance amidst international pressure.

The announcement comes even as the United States has given its approval for the use of American-made weapons for striking deep within Russian territories. Despite this U.S. stance, Germany holds steadfast, emphasizing its dedication to a thoughtful and balanced approach.

This decision highlights Germany's pragmatic diplomacy, choosing to maintain equilibrium in a volatile geopolitical landscape. The implications of maintaining this position continue to ripple across Europe and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

