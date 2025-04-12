In a recent statement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov praised U.S. President Donald Trump for his understanding of the Ukraine conflict, noting Trump's recognition that drawing Ukraine into NATO was a significant mistake. Lavrov shared these remarks at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey.

As Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to frame Ukraine's Western-oriented policies, particularly its NATO aspirations, as threats, discussions involving Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and Putin highlight ongoing peace efforts. However, these U.S.-Russia dialogues face obstacles, with disagreements emerging over terms for a full ceasefire.

On the matter of energy-related assaults, Lavrov accused Ukraine of continuous attacks on Russian infrastructure, despite a mutual agreement to refrain from striking each other's energy facilities. Conversely, Ukraine has leveled similar charges against Russia since the moratorium was enacted.

