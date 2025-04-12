Lavrov Applauds Trump's Ukraine Policy Understanding
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov commends U.S. President Donald Trump for his understanding of the Ukraine conflict, highlighting Trump's stance against Ukraine's NATO involvement. Amid stalled U.S.-Russia peace talks, Lavrov discusses energy strikes, accusing Kyiv of targeting Russian infrastructure despite alleged agreements.
In a recent statement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov praised U.S. President Donald Trump for his understanding of the Ukraine conflict, noting Trump's recognition that drawing Ukraine into NATO was a significant mistake. Lavrov shared these remarks at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey.
As Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to frame Ukraine's Western-oriented policies, particularly its NATO aspirations, as threats, discussions involving Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and Putin highlight ongoing peace efforts. However, these U.S.-Russia dialogues face obstacles, with disagreements emerging over terms for a full ceasefire.
On the matter of energy-related assaults, Lavrov accused Ukraine of continuous attacks on Russian infrastructure, despite a mutual agreement to refrain from striking each other's energy facilities. Conversely, Ukraine has leveled similar charges against Russia since the moratorium was enacted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Putin suggests temporary administration for Ukraine to end war
Putin Proposes Temporary Administration for Ukraine Amidst Peace Efforts
Erdogan and Putin Discuss Black Sea Navigation and Syrian Cooperation
Putin's Controversial Proposal: External Governance for Ukraine Amidst Ongoing Tensions
Diplomatic Efforts Intensify: Congo-Rwanda Peace Talks in Qatar