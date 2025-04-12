Left Menu

Lavrov Applauds Trump's Ukraine Policy Understanding

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov commends U.S. President Donald Trump for his understanding of the Ukraine conflict, highlighting Trump's stance against Ukraine's NATO involvement. Amid stalled U.S.-Russia peace talks, Lavrov discusses energy strikes, accusing Kyiv of targeting Russian infrastructure despite alleged agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 18:24 IST
Lavrov Applauds Trump's Ukraine Policy Understanding
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent statement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov praised U.S. President Donald Trump for his understanding of the Ukraine conflict, noting Trump's recognition that drawing Ukraine into NATO was a significant mistake. Lavrov shared these remarks at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey.

As Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to frame Ukraine's Western-oriented policies, particularly its NATO aspirations, as threats, discussions involving Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and Putin highlight ongoing peace efforts. However, these U.S.-Russia dialogues face obstacles, with disagreements emerging over terms for a full ceasefire.

On the matter of energy-related assaults, Lavrov accused Ukraine of continuous attacks on Russian infrastructure, despite a mutual agreement to refrain from striking each other's energy facilities. Conversely, Ukraine has leveled similar charges against Russia since the moratorium was enacted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025