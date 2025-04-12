Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues: Lavrov and Fidan's Strategic Discussions

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed key geopolitical issues including the Black Sea and Middle East situations. Their talks also covered economic and energy collaborations, reflecting the strengthening ties between Russia and Turkey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 12-04-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 17:57 IST
Sergei Lavrov
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov engaged in significant discussions with Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, focusing on the strategic contexts of the Black Sea and Middle East regions. These dialogues emerged as part of their ongoing diplomatic engagements, highlighting regional geopolitical concerns.

In addition to discussing geopolitical matters, Lavrov and Fidan explored avenues for economic and energy collaboration between their nations. The discussions underscore a mutual understanding and partnership that aim to bolster economic ties and energy cooperation.

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced these discussions on Saturday, emphasizing the importance of continued cooperation and dialogue between Russia and Turkey to address both regional and bilateral issues effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

