Supreme Court Grants Conditional Relief to Former IAS Officer

The Supreme Court has granted conditional protection to former IAS officer Pradip N Sharma in relation to a case concerning alleged land allocation irregularities in Gujarat. Sharma, who has been in custody for over four years, continues to face legal challenges, with the apex court advising cooperation with ongoing investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 20:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court, on Monday, extended protection from arrest to former IAS officer Pradip N Sharma, related to a case of alleged land allocation irregularities in Bhuj, Gujarat. Despite this relief, Sharma's prolonged custody over other charges persists.

While disposing of Sharma's petition, the court chose not to interfere with the 2019 Gujarat High Court decision that had dismissed a request to quash a 2012 case against him. Sharma has remained not arrested in this case due to interim orders by the high court, bolstered by Supreme Court directives in April 2019.

The bench, comprising Justices Vikram Nath and PB Varale, instructed Sharma to assist with the investigation. They affirmed the state CID's right to seek his custody from the magistrate court if necessary. Opposition from Gujarat's government was noted, with suggestions that the relief acts as interim anticipatory bail, yet the court maintained the CID's liberty to request further action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

