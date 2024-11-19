Left Menu

The Struggle in Shadows: Metula on the Edge of Conflict

When night falls on Metula, Tamira Lang and her fellow residents brace themselves against potential danger from Hezbollah across the border. With homes destroyed and many families evacuated, life is fraught with uncertainty as Israel and Hezbollah teeter on the brink of broader conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 20:47 IST
The Struggle in Shadows: Metula on the Edge of Conflict

In the border town of Metula, darkness is not just a nightfall routine—it's a defensive strategy. Residents like Tamira Lang have turned off their house lights to avoid being targeted by Hezbollah fighters positioned mere kilometers away. Part of a local security force, Lang is navigating the precarious environment after suffering wounds from a projectile assault and extinguishing fires caused by nearby attacks.

Metula's population dwindled after Hezbollah fired rockets in solidarity with Palestinians, following Hamas' raid. Despite international efforts to broker peace, the town remains a military zone under distress. Parts of Metula lie in ruins, bearing the marks of conflict amidst Israeli offensives against Hezbollah, and the eerie silence is punctuated only by artillery exchanges and sirens.

For residents like Liat Cohen-Raviv, returning home requires more than military assurances. The ghosts of past conflicts loom large, compounded by revelations of Hezbollah's tunnel systems potentially challenging Israel's territorial integrity. With infrastructure in shambles and trust shattered, Metula faces a slow road to recovery, echoing broader fears of renewed violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024