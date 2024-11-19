The Struggle in Shadows: Metula on the Edge of Conflict

In the border town of Metula, darkness is not just a nightfall routine—it's a defensive strategy. Residents like Tamira Lang have turned off their house lights to avoid being targeted by Hezbollah fighters positioned mere kilometers away. Part of a local security force, Lang is navigating the precarious environment after suffering wounds from a projectile assault and extinguishing fires caused by nearby attacks.

Metula's population dwindled after Hezbollah fired rockets in solidarity with Palestinians, following Hamas' raid. Despite international efforts to broker peace, the town remains a military zone under distress. Parts of Metula lie in ruins, bearing the marks of conflict amidst Israeli offensives against Hezbollah, and the eerie silence is punctuated only by artillery exchanges and sirens.

For residents like Liat Cohen-Raviv, returning home requires more than military assurances. The ghosts of past conflicts loom large, compounded by revelations of Hezbollah's tunnel systems potentially challenging Israel's territorial integrity. With infrastructure in shambles and trust shattered, Metula faces a slow road to recovery, echoing broader fears of renewed violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)