Left Menu

U.S. Sanctions on Senior Hamas Officials Escalate Tensions

The U.S. Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on six senior Hamas officials as part of its efforts to curb the Palestinian militant group's activities. The sanctions focus on leaders involved in fundraising, military operations, and weapons smuggling, aiming to disrupt financial flows and pressurize Hamas to ceasefire in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 21:10 IST
U.S. Sanctions on Senior Hamas Officials Escalate Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, the U.S. Treasury Department announced on Tuesday that it has imposed sanctions on six high-ranking officials within the Hamas organization. This decision is part of Washington's broader strategy to encourage a ceasefire and facilitate the release of hostages in Gaza.

The sanctions specifically target Hamas's external representatives, a senior military figure, and those involved in the group's fundraising and smuggling operations into Gaza. According to the Treasury's Acting Under Secretary, Bradley Smith, Hamas depends on these officials who publicly play legitimate roles while secretly advancing the group's agendas.

Among those sanctioned is Abd al-Rahman Ghanimat, a Hamas military stalwart who has reportedly been linked to multiple terrorist activities. Other targeted individuals include two officials in Turkey and one in Gaza, all of whom play pivotal roles in the group's operations and international engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024