U.S. Sanctions on Senior Hamas Officials Escalate Tensions

In a significant move, the U.S. Treasury Department announced on Tuesday that it has imposed sanctions on six high-ranking officials within the Hamas organization. This decision is part of Washington's broader strategy to encourage a ceasefire and facilitate the release of hostages in Gaza.

The sanctions specifically target Hamas's external representatives, a senior military figure, and those involved in the group's fundraising and smuggling operations into Gaza. According to the Treasury's Acting Under Secretary, Bradley Smith, Hamas depends on these officials who publicly play legitimate roles while secretly advancing the group's agendas.

Among those sanctioned is Abd al-Rahman Ghanimat, a Hamas military stalwart who has reportedly been linked to multiple terrorist activities. Other targeted individuals include two officials in Turkey and one in Gaza, all of whom play pivotal roles in the group's operations and international engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)