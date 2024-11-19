Left Menu

Wall Street Impact: Howard Lutnick's Proposed Role as Commerce Secretary

Donald Trump is reportedly considering Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick for the Commerce Secretary role. Lutnick, a supporter of Trump's economic strategies, has been actively involved in the transition team. If chosen, Lutnick will handle sensitive duties, including curbing U.S. technology transfer to China.

Updated: 19-11-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 21:35 IST
Donald Trump is reportedly poised to appoint Howard Lutnick, CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, as the next U.S. Secretary of Commerce, according to unnamed sources cited by Punchbowl News.

Lutnick, considered a close ally of Trump, aligns with the outgoing president's agenda to revitalize manufacturing jobs domestically and increase cryptocurrency integration. Significant among the Commerce Department's responsibilities is its critical role in the ongoing U.S.-China technology tensions, heavily regulating technology exports that are vital to maintaining national security.

As the co-chair of Trump's transition team, Lutnick has been a key figure in shaping prospective administration policies. His appointment, if confirmed, would involve enforcing strict controls on technology transfers to China, particularly in areas related to artificial intelligence and semiconductor production. Lutnick, known for his deep roots in Wall Street and advocacy for Trump's policies, may soon find himself at the helm of this complex task.

(With inputs from agencies.)

