Historic Mosque vs. Ancient Temple: Legal Battle in Sambhal
A controversy has arisen in Sambhal as a mosque is claimed to have been built on the site of an ancient Hindu temple. An advocate commissioner surveyed it following a court order. The petition involved multiple parties, citing historical and religious significance, and has sparked political tensions.
In the district of Sambhal, legal tensions have escalated over a mosque alleged to occupy the site of an ancient Hindu temple. On Tuesday, a survey was conducted on court orders, following a petition arguing the site's original religious significance to the Hindu faith.
Supreme Court lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain, who filed the petition, contends that the temple was partially demolished by Mughal emperor Babar in 1529, and claims the location is crucial to Hindu beliefs, specifically as the prophesied site of the Kalki avatar.
The issue has drawn historical and political debates, with the Samajwadi Party's MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq objecting to the proceedings, citing a 1991 Supreme Court order to maintain the status quo of religious sites since 1947.
(With inputs from agencies.)
