Wyoming Judge Halts Abortion Restrictions, Cites Constitutional Rights

A judge in Wyoming has temporarily blocked the state's stringent abortion laws, including a ban on abortion drugs, citing constitutional rights. The ruling was the result of a lawsuit against the state's restrictions, with potential appeals anticipated. The blocked laws were enacted following recent changes in U.S. Supreme Court rulings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 00:12 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 00:12 IST
A Wyoming judge has intervened to halt the state's strict abortion laws, maintaining the legality of abortion for the time being. The laws in question included a ban on abortion drugs and nearly all abortions, except in cases of rape, incest, or certain medical emergencies.

Judge Melissa Owens determined that Wyoming's abortion restrictions infringed upon a constitutional right that allows competent adults to make their own healthcare decisions. Her ruling followed a lawsuit initiated by the state's sole abortion clinic and several doctors and women, arguing their rights were violated.

Despite the judge's ruling, which is expected to be appealed, anti-abortion groups and Republican-led states are simultaneously pursuing further limitations on abortion drug access at a national level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

