No Cover-Up: MP Anurag Sharma's Firm Stance on Jhansi Medical Tragedy

In a decisive move, Jhansi-Lalitpur BJP MP Anurag Sharma announced he will not permit any attempt to cover up the tragic fire incident at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College that claimed the lives of newborns.

The blaze erupted on Friday night in the neonatal ICU, leading to the deaths of 10 infants, with two more succumbing during hospital treatment. Speaking after meeting with a government team probing the incident, Sharma stressed the need for stringent action.

He assured that if any government or administrative efforts are made to conceal the incident, he will address it in Parliament. Sharma expressed unwavering confidence in the doctors and extended condolences to the bereaved families, acknowledging the unprecedented tragedy in Jhansi's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)