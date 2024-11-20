Left Menu

No Cover-Up: MP Anurag Sharma's Firm Stance on Jhansi Medical Tragedy

Jhansi-Lalitpur BJP MP Anurag Sharma vowed to ensure accountability in the fire incident at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, which resulted in the deaths of newborns. He emphasized that responsibility will be fixed and conveyed his determination to prevent any cover-up during the impending parliamentary session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 20-11-2024 00:45 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 00:45 IST
No Cover-Up: MP Anurag Sharma's Firm Stance on Jhansi Medical Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, Jhansi-Lalitpur BJP MP Anurag Sharma announced he will not permit any attempt to cover up the tragic fire incident at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College that claimed the lives of newborns.

The blaze erupted on Friday night in the neonatal ICU, leading to the deaths of 10 infants, with two more succumbing during hospital treatment. Speaking after meeting with a government team probing the incident, Sharma stressed the need for stringent action.

He assured that if any government or administrative efforts are made to conceal the incident, he will address it in Parliament. Sharma expressed unwavering confidence in the doctors and extended condolences to the bereaved families, acknowledging the unprecedented tragedy in Jhansi's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024