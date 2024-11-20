Left Menu

U.S. Air Defense Stockpiles Strained by Overseas Conflicts

U.S. air defense stockpiles are being depleted due to conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, affecting readiness in the Asia-Pacific. Admiral Sam Paparo raised concerns about the situation, highlighting the need for strategic resource management amid tensions with China and ongoing military support for Ukraine and Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 02:37 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 02:37 IST
Conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East are reportedly depleting U.S. air defense stockpiles, according to Admiral Sam Paparo, head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

The admiral's statements could resonate with individuals in President-elect Donald Trump's administration who are critical of U.S. involvement in Ukraine, pointing to potential readiness issues against China.

Paparo emphasized that U.S. resources are stretched thin, particularly as supporting Ukraine and Israel continues to be a priority for President Joe Biden's administration amidst various regional conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

