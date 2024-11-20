U.S. Air Defense Stockpiles Strained by Overseas Conflicts

Conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East are reportedly depleting U.S. air defense stockpiles, according to Admiral Sam Paparo, head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

The admiral's statements could resonate with individuals in President-elect Donald Trump's administration who are critical of U.S. involvement in Ukraine, pointing to potential readiness issues against China.

Paparo emphasized that U.S. resources are stretched thin, particularly as supporting Ukraine and Israel continues to be a priority for President Joe Biden's administration amidst various regional conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)