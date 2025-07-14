Trump Threatens Severe Tariffs on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

President Donald Trump has announced plans to impose stringent tariffs on Russia should a deal to end the Ukrainian conflict fail to materialize within the next 50 days.

Trump's declaration came during a meeting in the Oval Office with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, where the U.S. leader expressed his dissatisfaction with Russian President Vladimir Putin's handling of the situation.

The proposed economic measures reflect escalating tensions as the international community grapples with a prolonged war in Ukraine, intensifying the pressure on Russia to seek a diplomatic solution.