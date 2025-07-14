Trump Threatens Severe Tariffs on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict
President Donald Trump announced potential severe tariffs on Russia if a resolution is not reached to halt the war in Ukraine within 50 days. Speaking alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump expressed his disappointment in Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the ongoing conflict.
President Donald Trump has announced plans to impose stringent tariffs on Russia should a deal to end the Ukrainian conflict fail to materialize within the next 50 days.
Trump's declaration came during a meeting in the Oval Office with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, where the U.S. leader expressed his dissatisfaction with Russian President Vladimir Putin's handling of the situation.
The proposed economic measures reflect escalating tensions as the international community grapples with a prolonged war in Ukraine, intensifying the pressure on Russia to seek a diplomatic solution.
