Trump Threatens Russia with Tariffs Over Ukraine Conflict
President Donald Trump announced that he would impose tariffs on Russia if a resolution to the Ukraine war isn't reached in 50 days. This declaration came during a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. Trump emphasized using trade measures as a means to settle international conflicts.
In a bold declaration, President Donald Trump announced his intent to impose tariffs on Russia if there's no resolution to the ongoing Ukraine conflict within the next 50 days. This announcement was made during a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.
Trump outlined his strategy to utilize trade policies as tools in geopolitical negotiations, stating, "We're going to be doing very severe tariffs if we don't have a deal in 50 days." The president, however, did not divulge specific details on how these tariffs would be enacted.
The Republican president emphasized the power of trade agreements, remarking, "I use trade for a lot of things, but it's great for settling wars." This move aligns with Trump's broader strategy of leveraging economic measures to influence international diplomacy.
