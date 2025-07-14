Trump Threatens Russia with Tariffs Over Ukraine Conflict

In a bold declaration, President Donald Trump announced his intent to impose tariffs on Russia if there's no resolution to the ongoing Ukraine conflict within the next 50 days. This announcement was made during a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

Trump outlined his strategy to utilize trade policies as tools in geopolitical negotiations, stating, "We're going to be doing very severe tariffs if we don't have a deal in 50 days." The president, however, did not divulge specific details on how these tariffs would be enacted.

The Republican president emphasized the power of trade agreements, remarking, "I use trade for a lot of things, but it's great for settling wars." This move aligns with Trump's broader strategy of leveraging economic measures to influence international diplomacy.

