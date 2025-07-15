Left Menu

Airline Services Disrupted in Middle East Post Iran-Israel Ceasefire

The Middle East's airline services have faced significant disruptions following a 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel. Despite the U.S.-brokered ceasefire, ongoing airspace closures and safety concerns have forced multiple airlines, such as Aegean, Air Canada, and Emirates, to cancel or delay flights across the region.

Amidst lingering tensions following a 12-day air war between Iran and Israel, airline services across the Middle East continue to experience severe disruptions. A U.S.-brokered ceasefire ended the conflict at the close of June, but safety concerns persist, impacting regional air traffic.

Tehran's Imam Khomeini Airport resumed operations on July 4 after a 20-day flight suspension because of Israeli airstrikes. However, various airlines have canceled or adjusted their schedules due to ongoing airspace restrictions.

Major airlines affected include Aegean, which plans to restart flights to several destinations, and Air Canada, which has postponed flights to Dubai until August. Meanwhile, Lufthansa and Emirates have also canceled several routes as the region grapples with safety challenges.

