Daniel Martindale, an American citizen, has become a Russian citizen amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Martindale was awarded a Russian passport in Moscow after assisting Kremlin forces against Ukrainian troops. Russian state television aired footage of Martindale formally accepting his new citizenship.

Martindale, who studied Russian and taught English in Vladivostok, described his deep connection with Russia, stating it feels like home. He began assisting Russian troops after crossing into Ukraine from Poland in 2022, providing crucial logistical information that aided Russian military efforts.

Praised by Denis Pushilin, a Moscow-installed leader in Ukraine, Martindale's intelligence contributions are considered vital to Russia's strategic planning. His allegiance culminated in receiving Russian citizenship as a recognition of his loyalty and efforts.

