Biden Approves Landmine Aid to Ukraine
President Joe Biden has authorized the provision of anti-personnel landmines to Ukraine. According to the Washington Post, two U.S. officials confirmed the decision. Ukraine has pledged not to use these mines in densely populated regions.
This decision marks a significant development in U.S.-Ukraine relations amid ongoing tensions in the region.
