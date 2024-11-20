Left Menu

Biden Approves Landmine Aid to Ukraine

President Joe Biden has authorized the provision of anti-personnel landmines to Ukraine. According to the Washington Post, two U.S. officials confirmed the decision. Ukraine has pledged not to use these mines in densely populated regions.

This decision marks a significant development in U.S.-Ukraine relations amid ongoing tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

