Biden Approves Land Mine Aid to Ukraine

In a significant development, President Joe Biden has sanctioned the supply of anti-personnel land mines to Ukraine, as reported by a U.S. official to Reuters. This decision marks a notable escalation in military support from the United States amid the ongoing conflict in the region.

The Washington Post was the first to break the news, citing an unnamed official who noted that Ukraine has pledged not to deploy these mines in densely populated zones. This assurance is seen as an attempt to address potential humanitarian concerns arising from the use of such weaponry.

The approval of land mine supply underscores a deepening of U.S. involvement and support for Ukraine, as tensions continue to pose challenges to regional stability and security dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)