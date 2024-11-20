France Urges Ceasefire in Lebanon Conflict

France's foreign minister has hailed a U.S.-led initiative seeking a truce between Israel and Hezbollah, indicating the potential for a lasting peace in Lebanon.

This development opens the door for displaced individuals to return while bolstering Lebanese sovereignty and Israeli security, according to Jean-Noel Barrot in an interview with Europe 1 radio.

Barrot urged all parties involved to engage with this opportunity, potentially setting the stage for enduring stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)