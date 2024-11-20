Left Menu

France Urges Ceasefire in Lebanon Conflict

France's foreign minister emphasized the U.S.-led truce efforts between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. He highlighted the opportunity for a lasting ceasefire, ensuring Lebanon's sovereignty and Israel's security. The minister urged all involved parties to seize this opportunity, fostering stability in the region.

France's foreign minister has hailed a U.S.-led initiative seeking a truce between Israel and Hezbollah, indicating the potential for a lasting peace in Lebanon.

This development opens the door for displaced individuals to return while bolstering Lebanese sovereignty and Israeli security, according to Jean-Noel Barrot in an interview with Europe 1 radio.

Barrot urged all parties involved to engage with this opportunity, potentially setting the stage for enduring stability in the region.

