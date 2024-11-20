Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Advocates Inclusive Consultation for Gig Workers' Welfare in Telangana

Rahul Gandhi praised Telangana's initiative to draft legislation for gig workers' welfare and urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to hold public consultations. Gandhi emphasized the importance of inclusivity in the drafting process, aligning it with his party's commitment to enhancing social security for gig workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-11-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 15:07 IST
Rahul Gandhi Advocates Inclusive Consultation for Gig Workers' Welfare in Telangana
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent leader of the Congress party, has commended Telangana's progressive approach towards drafting a law for the welfare of gig workers. He urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to conduct comprehensive public consultations to ensure that the legislation is robust and effective.

In a letter addressed to Reddy, Gandhi lauded the state's ongoing public consultative process, witnessed during his recent Hyderabad visit, which covered socio-economic and political surveys. He proposed extending this consultative model to the gig workers' law, aiming for inclusivity from all stakeholders.

Gandhi's appeal is in line with the Congress party's manifesto, which promises to enhance social security for gig workers. Congress-ruled Rajasthan has already set a precedent by legislating in favor of gig workers' welfare. Reddy responded via social media, ensuring that Telangana's policy aligns with Gandhi's vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024