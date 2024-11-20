Rahul Gandhi Advocates Inclusive Consultation for Gig Workers' Welfare in Telangana
Rahul Gandhi praised Telangana's initiative to draft legislation for gig workers' welfare and urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to hold public consultations. Gandhi emphasized the importance of inclusivity in the drafting process, aligning it with his party's commitment to enhancing social security for gig workers.
Rahul Gandhi, a prominent leader of the Congress party, has commended Telangana's progressive approach towards drafting a law for the welfare of gig workers. He urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to conduct comprehensive public consultations to ensure that the legislation is robust and effective.
In a letter addressed to Reddy, Gandhi lauded the state's ongoing public consultative process, witnessed during his recent Hyderabad visit, which covered socio-economic and political surveys. He proposed extending this consultative model to the gig workers' law, aiming for inclusivity from all stakeholders.
Gandhi's appeal is in line with the Congress party's manifesto, which promises to enhance social security for gig workers. Congress-ruled Rajasthan has already set a precedent by legislating in favor of gig workers' welfare. Reddy responded via social media, ensuring that Telangana's policy aligns with Gandhi's vision.
