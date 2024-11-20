Left Menu

German National Arrested in Russia: Explosive Allegations

Russia's Federal Security Service has detained Nikolai Gaiduk, a German citizen, on charges of explosives-smuggling and terrorism. Gaiduk is accused of bombing a gas station pipe in Kaliningrad in March and was captured with liquid explosives during a border attempt from Poland. Investigations continue.

Updated: 20-11-2024 15:18 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has arrested Nikolai Gaiduk, a German citizen, on serious charges related to explosives-smuggling and terrorism.

According to the FSB, Gaiduk plotted and executed a pipe bombing at a gas distribution station in Kaliningrad, Russia, using a homemade bomb back in March. His arrest was executed while attempting to cross into Kaliningrad from Poland, where authorities discovered him in possession of 0.5 liters of liquid explosives.

The FSB further alleged that Gaiduk, who resides in Hamburg, Germany, was acting under the directives of a Ukrainian accomplice also based in Hamburg. As investigations intensify, strategies to identify other co-conspirators are underway.

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

