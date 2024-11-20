Revenge Stabbing Shocks Northwest Delhi

A youth aged 19 has been taken into custody in northwest Delhi for allegedly carrying out a stabbing that resulted in one man's death and another's serious injury. The incident, believed to be a vengeance act, occurred in the Maurya Enclave area on Tuesday.

The police revealed that Vikas, the alleged perpetrator, was bullied by one of the victims, leading to this aggressive confrontation. On receiving distress calls, officers rushed to the scene and discovered Manish and Himanshu lying injured. They were immediately transported to Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital.

Manish succumbed to his wounds, having suffered multiple abdominal stabs, while Himanshu remains in critical condition with severe injuries to his back. Police investigations, aided by CCTV footage, swiftly led to Vikas's arrest in Pitampura, where he later confessed. Further investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)