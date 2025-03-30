Turmoil at Sentebale: Prince Harry Accused of Bullying by Charity Chair
The chair of Sentebale, a charity co-founded by Prince Harry, accused him of harassment and bullying after his resignation. The chair, Sophie Chandauka, claims Harry released damaging news without prior notice. The discord arose following governance disagreements, and Chandauka sued to retain her position.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a surprising development, Prince Harry, co-founder of the charity Sentebale, has been accused of 'harassment and bullying at scale' by Sophie Chandauka, the chair of the organization. Chandauka made these allegations following Harry's abrupt resignation this week amidst a reportedly devastating dispute.
Chandauka revealed in a Sky News interview, due to air in full on Sunday, that Harry authorized the disclosure of damaging information without consulting her or the charity's leadership. The release, she claims, significantly impacted the organization and its members.
In response, Harry and co-founder Prince Seeiso cited irreparable breakdowns between trustees and Chandauka as reasons for their departure, amid claims of poor governance and harassment within Sentebale. Chandauka also rebuffed requests from Harry's team to shield Meghan Markle from negative press exposure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Harassment Allegations Emerge in Teacher's Tragic Death
Investigation Launched into Harassment Allegations Against Varanasi Jail Official
Allegations and Transfers: Jail Superintendent Accused of Harassment
Petrol Attack Shocks Nashik: Harassment Turns Deadly
Emotions Run High in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Over Police Harassment Case