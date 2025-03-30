Left Menu

Turmoil at Sentebale: Prince Harry Accused of Bullying by Charity Chair

The chair of Sentebale, a charity co-founded by Prince Harry, accused him of harassment and bullying after his resignation. The chair, Sophie Chandauka, claims Harry released damaging news without prior notice. The discord arose following governance disagreements, and Chandauka sued to retain her position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 30-03-2025 03:13 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 03:13 IST
Prince Harry
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a surprising development, Prince Harry, co-founder of the charity Sentebale, has been accused of 'harassment and bullying at scale' by Sophie Chandauka, the chair of the organization. Chandauka made these allegations following Harry's abrupt resignation this week amidst a reportedly devastating dispute.

Chandauka revealed in a Sky News interview, due to air in full on Sunday, that Harry authorized the disclosure of damaging information without consulting her or the charity's leadership. The release, she claims, significantly impacted the organization and its members.

In response, Harry and co-founder Prince Seeiso cited irreparable breakdowns between trustees and Chandauka as reasons for their departure, amid claims of poor governance and harassment within Sentebale. Chandauka also rebuffed requests from Harry's team to shield Meghan Markle from negative press exposure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

