Royal Rift: Sentebale Chair Accuses Prince Harry of Bullying

Sophie Chandauka, chairperson of Sentebale, accused Prince Harry of bullying following his resignation as patron. Chandauka alleges Harry orchestrated a campaign against her amid charity disputes. She reported misconduct to the Charity Commission, citing abuse of power and racism, while Harry blames a breakdown in relationships.

Royal Rift: Sentebale Chair Accuses Prince Harry of Bullying
In a dramatic development within the charity sector, Sophie Chandauka, chairperson of Sentebale, accused Prince Harry of orchestrating a bullying campaign that led to her being pushed out of the organization. The allegations surfaced following Prince Harry's unexpected resignation as the charity's patron, which he co-founded nearly two decades ago in memory of his late mother, Princess Diana.

In a statement, Chandauka claimed Harry's actions amounted to large-scale harassment and alleged misconduct within the charity, including abuse of power, bullying, and racism. These claims have been filed with the U.K. Charity Commission in an attempt to prevent her removal, with Chandauka stating that Prince Harry's public objections were a cover-up.

The charity, originally established to support youths affected by AIDS, is now involved in broader initiatives for youth health and resilience. However, relations have worsened, with tensions peaking at a fundraiser when Harry's filming demands clashed with events, exacerbating the discord. Chandauka argues the charity suffers from the perceived 'toxicity' of its patron's brand.

