Left Menu

Delhi's Law and Order Under Scrutiny: CM Atishi's Outcry Against Union Home Minister

The article discusses Chief Minister Atishi's remarks on the rising crime in Delhi, labeling it the 'gangster capital.' Her comments followed a meeting with the family of a murdered man. She criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the deteriorating situation and announced a Rs 10 lakh compensation for the bereaved family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 16:17 IST
Delhi's Law and Order Under Scrutiny: CM Atishi's Outcry Against Union Home Minister
Senior AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi (Photo/AAP Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's law and order situation is under scrutiny as Chief Minister Atishi voiced harsh criticism against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, labeling the capital as a 'gangster capital.'

Atishi's comments came after she met the family of a 28-year-old man who was brutally murdered in Sunder Nagari, northeast Delhi.

She announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the victim's family and demanded accountability from the Home Minister, highlighting everyday incidents of extortion and murder plaguing the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024