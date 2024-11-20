Delhi's Law and Order Under Scrutiny: CM Atishi's Outcry Against Union Home Minister

Delhi's law and order situation is under scrutiny as Chief Minister Atishi voiced harsh criticism against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, labeling the capital as a 'gangster capital.'

Atishi's comments came after she met the family of a 28-year-old man who was brutally murdered in Sunder Nagari, northeast Delhi.

She announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the victim's family and demanded accountability from the Home Minister, highlighting everyday incidents of extortion and murder plaguing the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)