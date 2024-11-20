Delhi's Law and Order Under Scrutiny: CM Atishi's Outcry Against Union Home Minister
The article discusses Chief Minister Atishi's remarks on the rising crime in Delhi, labeling it the 'gangster capital.' Her comments followed a meeting with the family of a murdered man. She criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the deteriorating situation and announced a Rs 10 lakh compensation for the bereaved family.
Delhi's law and order situation is under scrutiny as Chief Minister Atishi voiced harsh criticism against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, labeling the capital as a 'gangster capital.'
Atishi's comments came after she met the family of a 28-year-old man who was brutally murdered in Sunder Nagari, northeast Delhi.
She announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the victim's family and demanded accountability from the Home Minister, highlighting everyday incidents of extortion and murder plaguing the city.
