Jimmy Lai's Trial: A Fight for Freedom and Justice

Hong Kong democrat Jimmy Lai took the stand for the first time in his national security trial, firmly denying claims that he sought to influence foreign governments, particularly the United States, against China and Hong Kong. His arrest is prominent under the China-imposed national security law.

On the same week, 45 pro-democracy activists were jailed in a related case. Lai, a prominent freedom advocate, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy charges. Allegations pointed to meetings with U.S. officials, including former Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Under cross-examination, Lai stated he merely voiced Hong Kong's situation to U.S. leaders. With tensions high, his trial has seen significant international attention as diplomats attend the hearings, spotlighting potential friction between the new Trump administration and China.

