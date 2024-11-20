Left Menu

Jimmy Lai's Trial: A Fight for Freedom and Justice

Hong Kong democrat Jimmy Lai testified in his national security trial, denying accusations of colluding with foreign forces. He defended his advocacy for freedoms through the now-closed Apple Daily newspaper. Lai's high-profile trial highlights tensions in Hong Kong, with international diplomats observing and possible friction with U.S.-China relations.

Updated: 20-11-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 16:47 IST
Jimmy Lai Image Credit: Wikipedia

Hong Kong democrat Jimmy Lai took the stand for the first time in his national security trial, firmly denying claims that he sought to influence foreign governments, particularly the United States, against China and Hong Kong. His arrest is prominent under the China-imposed national security law.

On the same week, 45 pro-democracy activists were jailed in a related case. Lai, a prominent freedom advocate, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy charges. Allegations pointed to meetings with U.S. officials, including former Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Under cross-examination, Lai stated he merely voiced Hong Kong's situation to U.S. leaders. With tensions high, his trial has seen significant international attention as diplomats attend the hearings, spotlighting potential friction between the new Trump administration and China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

