Telecom Cables in Baltic Sea: Accusations of Sabotage Cause Tensions

Russia is accused of sabotaging two fibre-optic telecom cables in the Baltic Sea, escalating tensions with Ukraine's Western allies. European governments suggest it as an act of sabotage but fall short of a direct accusation. An investigation is underway with the Swedish navy aiding in probe efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 16:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia dismissed as 'absurd' accusations of its involvement in the recent damage to fibre-optic telecommunications cables in the Baltic Sea. The disruptions affected cables running between Finland and Germany, and Sweden and Lithuania, prompting allegations of sabotage from European governments.

While direct accusations against Russia were refrained from by officials from Germany, Poland, and others, they suggested it likely resulted from deliberate acts. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted the claims, highlighting the lack of response to previous sabotage incidents like the Nord Stream gas pipe explosions.

The Swedish government has initiated an investigation into the incidents, supported by naval forces equipped to gather evidence. The situation underscores ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Baltic region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

