Tragic Reactor Blast at Pharma Plant Claims Life

In a tragic incident, a 42-year-old man lost his life, and three others sustained severe injuries following a reactor blast at a pharmaceutical company. The incident was triggered during repair work, authorities confirmed.

The four workers involved in the maintenance of the reactor were quickly taken to a nearby hospital, where one succumbed to his injuries amidst the treatment process, as confirmed by officials from the Suraram police station.

Police have filed a case and initiated a detailed investigation to ascertain the cause of the blast, aiming to prevent any such future incidents in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)