Tragic Reactor Blast at Pharma Plant Claims Life

A reactor blast at a pharmaceutical plant led to the death of a 42-year-old man and severe injuries to three others. The incident occurred during maintenance work. One worker died in the hospital. Authorities have started an investigation to uncover the cause of this tragic accident.

Updated: 20-11-2024 17:19 IST
In a tragic incident, a 42-year-old man lost his life, and three others sustained severe injuries following a reactor blast at a pharmaceutical company. The incident was triggered during repair work, authorities confirmed.

The four workers involved in the maintenance of the reactor were quickly taken to a nearby hospital, where one succumbed to his injuries amidst the treatment process, as confirmed by officials from the Suraram police station.

Police have filed a case and initiated a detailed investigation to ascertain the cause of the blast, aiming to prevent any such future incidents in the industry.

