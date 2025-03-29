Left Menu

Mystery Shrouds Pastor Praveen Pagadala's Death: Ongoing Investigations in Telugu States

Police are meticulously investigating the mysterious death of famed Christian preacher Praveen Pagadala. Despite initial findings of injuries on his body, the cause of death remains undetermined pending final forensic and pathology reports. A special investigation team is analyzing technical evidence as Chief Minister Naidu closely monitors the case.

The Eluru Range Inspector General of Police, GVG Ashok Kumar, announced ongoing investigations into the death of Christian pastor Praveen Pagadala, found dead under suspicious circumstances. Pending final forensic and post-mortem reports prevent conclusions about the cause of death.

Preliminary findings reveal injuries on Pagadala's body, with further examinations underway, including toxicology and pathology tests. The investigation, led by East Godavari SP Narasimha Kishore, is a priority case monitored by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Pagadala's last known journey was traced through CCTV footage from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh, providing critical evidence. The police are appealing for public assistance, emphasizing a commitment to transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

