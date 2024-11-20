Rashtriya Rifles: Architects of Peace and Stability in J&K

The Northern Army Commander, Lieutenant General Suchindra Kumar, commended the Rashtriya Rifles for their pivotal role in bringing peace and stability to Jammu and Kashmir during the 13th Rashtriya Rifles Biennial Conference on Wednesday.

In his address, Lt Gen Kumar stressed the importance of the Rashtriya Rifles' ongoing commitment to community engagement and counter-terrorism efforts within the Union Territory. He urged the force to remain agile and technologically adept to meet current and future challenges.

The conference, which included senior Army officials and battalion commanders, focused on enhancing operational preparedness and effectively addressing security concerns in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)