Rashtriya Rifles: Architects of Peace and Stability in J&K

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Suchindra Kumar praised the Rashtriya Rifles for their significant role in stabilizing Jammu and Kashmir. He encouraged continued focus on counter-terrorism and community building, while emphasizing reorientation towards a technology-enabled approach. The biennial conference highlighted security and operational strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 20-11-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 17:55 IST
The Northern Army Commander, Lieutenant General Suchindra Kumar, commended the Rashtriya Rifles for their pivotal role in bringing peace and stability to Jammu and Kashmir during the 13th Rashtriya Rifles Biennial Conference on Wednesday.

In his address, Lt Gen Kumar stressed the importance of the Rashtriya Rifles' ongoing commitment to community engagement and counter-terrorism efforts within the Union Territory. He urged the force to remain agile and technologically adept to meet current and future challenges.

The conference, which included senior Army officials and battalion commanders, focused on enhancing operational preparedness and effectively addressing security concerns in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

