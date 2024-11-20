Left Menu

Historic Honor: Indian Army Chief to Receive Nepal's Esteemed Rank

Indian Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi visits Nepal to receive the honorary rank of General of the Nepal Army, highlighting the strong military ties between the two nations. This tradition has been upheld since 1950 and involves high-level discussions to further fortify bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 20-11-2024 18:16 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 18:16 IST
Upendra Dwivedi
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a significant diplomatic gesture, Indian Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi is visiting Nepal to be awarded the honorary rank of General of the Nepal Army. This tradition, dating back to 1950, underscores the robust connections between the two nations' militaries.

Gen Dwivedi's five-day visit commenced with a warm reception by officials from Nepal's military. Discussions with Nepalese leaders, including President Ramchandra Paudel, are scheduled to address ongoing bilateral cooperation. The ceremonies honoring Gen Dwivedi will take place at the renowned Rastrapati Bhawan, Sheetal Niwas.

The continuation of this honor is viewed by many as a vital component in strengthening the longstanding relationship between India's and Nepal's armed forces. High-level exchanges such as these are instrumental in reinforcing the collaborative spirit shared across the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

