Rising Tensions and Global Developments: A World In Crisis

This briefing highlights key global news: Russia's inactive hotline with the U.S. amidst nuclear concerns, pollsters underestimating Trump's support in latest U.S. elections, Israeli strikes in Gaza, warnings from Putin's chief spy against provoking Russia, international smuggling arrests, U.S. sanctions support for Ukraine, diplomatic movements regarding Ukraine, and closures of embassies due to air attack threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 18:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amidst escalating nuclear tensions, the Kremlin reported that a crisis hotline with the U.S. remains inactive, even as President Putin lowers the nuclear strike threshold due to U.S. military actions. Such moves follow reports of Ukrainian use of U.S. weapons within Russian territories.

In U.S. electoral politics, Donald Trump's surprising victory over Kamala Harris has pollsters puzzled over underestimations in Trump support. Nationally, the figures now reflect Trump's lead over Harris by a margin of two percentage points.

In the Middle East, Israeli forces intensified operations in Gaza, killing at least 19 Palestinians, adding to regional turmoil. Meanwhile, Russian authorities warned Western nations of severe repercussions if they continue to escalate military conflicts over Ukraine.

