Amidst escalating nuclear tensions, the Kremlin reported that a crisis hotline with the U.S. remains inactive, even as President Putin lowers the nuclear strike threshold due to U.S. military actions. Such moves follow reports of Ukrainian use of U.S. weapons within Russian territories.

In U.S. electoral politics, Donald Trump's surprising victory over Kamala Harris has pollsters puzzled over underestimations in Trump support. Nationally, the figures now reflect Trump's lead over Harris by a margin of two percentage points.

In the Middle East, Israeli forces intensified operations in Gaza, killing at least 19 Palestinians, adding to regional turmoil. Meanwhile, Russian authorities warned Western nations of severe repercussions if they continue to escalate military conflicts over Ukraine.

