Quick Police Action Rescues Kidnapped Girl

A 5-year-old girl, who was allegedly kidnapped outside her residence, was rescued from a train headed towards Delhi. The incident took place on Tuesday evening in the Haveli Darwaza locality, as reported by officials.

The accused, identified as 34-year-old Billu, intended to sell the child in Delhi, according to police sources. An intense search operation involving eight police teams was carried out using nearby CCTV footage.

The footage led to the girl's rescue at Mahoba Railway Station and Billu's arrest. Following a medical examination, the child was returned to her parents. Authorities have stated that further legal actions are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)