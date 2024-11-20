Left Menu

Quick Police Action Rescues Kidnapped Girl

A 5-year-old girl, allegedly kidnapped outside her home, was swiftly rescued from a train headed to Delhi. The accused, Billu, intended to sell her. Eight police teams utilized CCTV footage to locate her, leading to a timely rescue at Mahoba Railway Station. Further legal steps are in progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahoba(Up) | Updated: 20-11-2024 19:00 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 19:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 5-year-old girl, who was allegedly kidnapped outside her residence, was rescued from a train headed towards Delhi. The incident took place on Tuesday evening in the Haveli Darwaza locality, as reported by officials.

The accused, identified as 34-year-old Billu, intended to sell the child in Delhi, according to police sources. An intense search operation involving eight police teams was carried out using nearby CCTV footage.

The footage led to the girl's rescue at Mahoba Railway Station and Billu's arrest. Following a medical examination, the child was returned to her parents. Authorities have stated that further legal actions are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

